Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,272 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 14.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2,239.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 264,684 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $4,045,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Stock Performance

NLSN opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Further Reading

