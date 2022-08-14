Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,193 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rollins were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock worth $56,950,240. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Rollins stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

