M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.22.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

