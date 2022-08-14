Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

PENN stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

