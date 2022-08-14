Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watsco were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $302.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.85. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.75.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

