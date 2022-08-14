Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repligen were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Up 2.0 %

Repligen stock opened at $251.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,648. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.