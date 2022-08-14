Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of PSTG opened at $30.37 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

