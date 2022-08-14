Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cable One by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on CABO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,745.83.
Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,369.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,049.81 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,366.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 19.36%.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
