CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

CTIC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $556,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $122,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $40,683.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $556,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,729,572 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.