Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 359 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.34).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of SDRY opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 391.50 ($4.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.51. The firm has a market cap of £112.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15.

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton bought 805,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £1,143,344.24 ($1,381,517.93). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 805,372 shares of company stock worth $114,364,392.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

