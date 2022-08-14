Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.39.

DBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,410,930.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$5.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.82. The stock has a market cap of C$560.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.