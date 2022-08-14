Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Britvic has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $28.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

