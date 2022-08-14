Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.74 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $4,866,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NYSE ARW opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

