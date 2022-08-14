Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

