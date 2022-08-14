M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 454.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have commented on SAN. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

