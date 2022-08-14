M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 454.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
