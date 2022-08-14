M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.