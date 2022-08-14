Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

