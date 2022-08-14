Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,343,000 after buying an additional 176,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

OFC stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

Insider Transactions at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

