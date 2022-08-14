State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,826 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 373,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $149.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $150.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.