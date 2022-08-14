M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $391,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $284.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

