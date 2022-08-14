M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 5.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Pool by 43.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 64.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.56.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $388.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.66. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

