Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 817.20 ($9.87).
Several brokerages have weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
LON DRX opened at GBX 723.50 ($8.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,418.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 699.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 713.92. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 401.80 ($4.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
