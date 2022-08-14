189,373 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 189,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.44% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Silver Crest Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLCR stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.