StockNews.com Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.07. Ichor has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $51.98.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 525.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

