Cowen Lowers ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $25.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

ForgeRock Price Performance

NYSE FORG opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

