Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.