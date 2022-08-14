Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of HARP opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 329.76% and a negative return on equity of 149.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

