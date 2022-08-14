Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $543.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.