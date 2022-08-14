Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $543.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
