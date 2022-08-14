Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $475.68.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 956.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 381,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.