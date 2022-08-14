Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 13.9 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.05 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 70,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 348,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,040,612. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.