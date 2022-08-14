Wedbush Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $95.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

