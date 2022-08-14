Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOMB. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 391,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 628,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 165,770 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.