Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte from an outperform rating to an inline rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

