BTIG Research Lowers Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target to $5.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,841,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

