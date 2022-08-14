FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. FOX has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

