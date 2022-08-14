Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $20.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 348,325 shares of company stock worth $10,040,612. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,336,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after buying an additional 127,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,136,000 after buying an additional 69,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

