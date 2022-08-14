TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRSSF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.81.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerrAscend (TRSSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.