TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRSSF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

