OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 2,584 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.79 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

