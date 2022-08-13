Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,332,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $527.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.02.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

