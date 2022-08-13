Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entergy Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

