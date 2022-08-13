Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,953,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $527.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $433.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.02. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

