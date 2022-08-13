OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,332,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $527.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

