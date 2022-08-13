Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,807 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

