Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514,365 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

