Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 168,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.95 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

