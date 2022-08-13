Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,242 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW stock opened at $579.88 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $580.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $487.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

