Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 990,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,672,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 147,385 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after purchasing an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.64. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

