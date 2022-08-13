Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $346.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

