Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

