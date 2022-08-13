Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.16 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.14.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

